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3 people arrested in connection with April armed robbery and battery of a juvenile in Jeanerette

1 hour 7 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 10:16 AM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEANERETTE — Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an April armed robbery and battery of a juvenile in Jeanerette. 

The Jeanerette Police Department responded to reports of a juvenile being assaulted with a handgun on April 28. Once they arrived, a juvenile was found with serious injuries consistent with the reported assault.

More than a week later, on Thursday morning around 6 a.m., three people were arrested by the Jeanerette Police Department, the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office and the Baldwin Police Department in connection with the assault. 

Quentci Anthony Thompson, 19, was arrested on armed robbery, cruelty to juveniles, aggravated battery and other related charges. 

Tre'Vionne Terrell Clavelle, 19, and Braylon Andree Chatman, 17, were booked on principal to armed robbery, principal to cruelty to juveniles and principal to aggravated battery. 

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All three people are pending transportation to the Iberia Parish Jail.

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