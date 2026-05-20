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3 arrested for leading deputies on chase after shoplifting, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says
IBERVILLE PARISH — Three people were arrested after allegedly stealing from an Iberville Parish store and leading deputies on a chase.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Alexis Johnson, 31; Dominic Ransom, 37; and Farron Tackno, 54, drove away from the store with stolen merchandise. When a deputy tried to pull them over, they took off and led the deputy on a brief pursuit before crashing the car.
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All three face charges of shoplifting, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Johnson and Ransom were also booked as fugitives for another law enforcement agency.
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