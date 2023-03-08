2une In Tails: Adopt Phoebe

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Phoebe. She is available for adoption.

Phoebe might just be the couch-potato you're looking for.

2 years, 45 pounds

Couch potato and cuddle bug who is convinced she’s a lap dog

Just wants to be your shadow and lay with you

Friendly with other dogs

95% house trained, kennel trained

Highly food motivated

Her favorite things include peanut butter KONGs, sun bathing, and napping

Heartworm positive but has started treated

If you are interested in adopting Phoebe or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.

CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 7082.

CLICK HERE to donate!