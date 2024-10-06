2une in Tailgate: Greaux Healthy

BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center launched the Greaux Healthy Initiative and a new tailgate before LSU's home games to teach parents about childhood obesity.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of all the great resources and tools and programs that we have to support the prevention and treatment of childhood obesity," Greaux Healthy Director Melissa Martin said.

With a great view of Tiger Stadium behind them, the team set up their first tailgate where people could walk up and learn from the team.

"I think one of the most important things for parents and families or caregivers is to just have an open dialogue with your child as well as with your health care provider," Martin said.

While the parents learned about how to keep their kids healthy, the kids could play games, dress up, take selfies, and get their faces painted.

One very noticeable part of their tailgate is their large mobile unit.

"Our goal is to make sure we also have statewide impact and so that's really why Pennington has this new mobile unit to allow us to reach across all 64 parishes in our state," Martin said.

They started the journey in Baton Rouge on Saturday because as they put it, what better way to reach a large audience than an LSU gameday?

WBRZ spoke to several parents about why they decided to come and hear about Greaux Healthy. They said, anytime you can help the children it's something you got to do.

"I know that statistically, Louisiana has a higher obesity rate than most of the country. So it's good to build a good foundation at a young age and I think this is a very positive program," parent Michael Roach said.