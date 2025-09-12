2une In Tailgate: Court to Table prepares for Tigers' first SEC game of 2025 season

BATON ROUGE - Local restaurants are preparing for the first SEC gameday of the season for the LSU Tigers.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with Court to Table on Burbank Drive about their preparations for LSU's matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Court to Table features pickleball courts, three bars and a full-service kitchen to meet any Tiger fans' needs on gameday, whether you're going to the game or watching on WBRZ Channel 2.

Before gameday, Court to Table will be holding Football Friday, a luncheon with appearances from former LSU quarterback Matt Flynn and '70s tailback Charles Alexander, the latter of whom is having his jersey retired at Saturday's game.