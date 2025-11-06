61°
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this weekend
ZACHARY — Rock Church along Plank Road in Zachary is hosting a holiday market this weekend.
The free event, which is entering its fifth year, is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Sue Coates with the market, about 32 local vendors and food trucks will be set up for visitors to browse. Coates visited 2une In on Thursday to share more about the event.
