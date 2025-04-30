82°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: You Aren't Alone mental health and live art event
BATON ROUGE - A live art event being hosted Friday is raising awareness for mental health while providing a space for creative minds to gather.
"You Aren't Alone" is a live art event being hosted Friday, May 2, at Gallery 14 in Baton Rouge.
"The You Aren’t Alone Project is excited to present our 5th annual Live Art Event, an experiential art show that merges art and mental health advocacy. Scheduled for May 2, this one-of-a-kind event brings together a diverse community of artists and attendees, aiming to change the conversation around mental health through the power and vulnerability of creativity," the event's website reads.
Trending News
Organizers sat down with 2une In Wednesday morning to preview the event and what attendees can expect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: You Aren't Alone mental health and live art event
-
Southeastern University Police seeking two suspects in vehicle burglaries, theft
-
Over two dozen people identified in Springfield High vandalism investigation
-
70 for 70: Jimmie Davis
-
Baton Rouge mother wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'