2une In Previews: 'Walk a Mile in her Shoes' event aims to raise awareness for domestic abuse survivors
BATON ROUGE — The Butterfly Society and Project Celebration are raising awareness for domestic and sexual violence this week.
The groups' "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event invites men to walk a mile in women's high heels to protest gender-based violence.
Ahead of Thursday's event, which starts at 6 p.m. at the David S. Rhorer Plaza in Baton Rouge, Councilwoman Twahna Harris visited 2une In to speak about how the event honors victims and supports survivors.
