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2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly

1 hour 56 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 7:47 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly. 

The walk is on Saturday and starts at Lukeville Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

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Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more about the event. 

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