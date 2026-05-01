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2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly
BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly.
The walk is on Saturday and starts at Lukeville Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m.
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Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more about the event.
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