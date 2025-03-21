66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Touch A Truck

7 hours 19 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 5:45 AM March 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Touch A Truck is back in the capital city.

The  hands-on event lets children and adults alike explore emergency and construction vehicles up close and personal. 

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Airline Highway Park on Saturday. The first two hours are designated as Quiet Hours for people with sensory sensitivities. 

The event supports the Junior League of Baton Rouge and its promotion of volunteerism. 

Trending News

2une In previewed the event Friday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days