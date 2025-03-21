66°
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
BATON ROUGE - Touch A Truck is back in the capital city.
The hands-on event lets children and adults alike explore emergency and construction vehicles up close and personal.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Airline Highway Park on Saturday. The first two hours are designated as Quiet Hours for people with sensory sensitivities.
The event supports the Junior League of Baton Rouge and its promotion of volunteerism.
2une In previewed the event Friday morning.
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
