2une In Previews: The Krewe of Diversion

Wednesday, February 19 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

MAUREPAS - One of the region's biggest boat parades is kicking off Saturday with a familiar face as the Grand Marshal!

The Krewe of Diversion will set sail on Feb. 22 and registration will cost $35 per boat starting Friday at Manny's in Maurepas. 

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

WBRZ's own Abigail Whitam will serve as the Grand Marshal for the parade! Be sure to tell her hello if you see her out on the water!

