2une In Previews: Super Bowl celebrations in the capital city

BATON ROUGE - So you couldn't snag a ticket to Super Bowl LIX - it's no big. There are plenty of celebrations going on right here in the capital city!

L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge is hosting a Super Bowl watch party complete with sports betting and tons of good food.

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live from the casino Friday morning talking about the festivities!