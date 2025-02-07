69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Super Bowl celebrations in the capital city

1 hour 36 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 7:25 AM February 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - So you couldn't snag a ticket to Super Bowl LIX - it's no big. There are plenty of celebrations going on right here in the capital city! 

L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge is hosting a Super Bowl watch party complete with sports betting and tons of good food. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live from the casino Friday morning talking about the festivities!

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days