2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting Iberville Health Fair to provide no-cost screenings, raise awareness

PLAQUEMINE — Ochsner Baton Rouge is hosting the Iberville Parish Health Fair and Community Celebration this weekend to raise awareness for healthy lifestyles, as well as colorectal cancer during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The health fair is being held on Saturday at MSA West Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be a variety of activities, including an Easter egg hunt for younger attendees, various health screenings and a discussion panel on colorectal

cancer awareness.

The free event is being held to help raise awareness for the higher colorectal cancer rates Iberville Parish has when compared to surrounding communities, with education being a primary goal of Ochsner's program.

According to Ochsner, events like this help remove barriers to care by offering no-cost screenings, education and resources.