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2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show to raise money for youth group
ST. AMANT — The New River Baptist Church is hosting its inaugural Car and Craft Show later this month.
The fundraising event, held on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., aims to pay for the church's youth group to attend camp.
Nikki Jouty with New River Baptist and Josh Forque, one of the church's youth leaders, visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more about the fundraising show.
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