85°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: National EMS Academy
BATON ROUGE - In response to a high demand for EMTs, the National EMS Academy is offering a discount for any locals who want to become an EMT in less than 12 weeks.
The class will get you EMT certified for only $400.
Acadian EMTs were live on the 2une In set Thursday talking about the EMT shortage and why now is a great time to become one, especially with the discount in effect.
Trending News
You can find more information about the National EMS Academy here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title
-
LSU softball gearing up for Baton Rouge Regional