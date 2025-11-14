2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next week

BATON ROUGE — The Metro Rouge Fall Festival is coming to Baton Rouge next week.

The festival, held on Nov. 23 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library along Goodwood Boulevard, brings together local arts and hometown music from across the capital region.

Organizers compared the festival to New Orleans' Jazz Fest, but more focused on families.

Henry Turner from the Henry Turner Listening Room Museum Foundation and Chef Celeste from the Chef Celeste Foundation visited 2une In on Friday to discuss the local art vendors, musicians, eateries and venues from across Baton Rouge that will be at the festival.

The event is free to the public. Learn more here.