81°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: LSU to face off against West Virginia in Super Regionals
BATON ROUGE - Saturday, LSU baseball will face off against West Virginia for its Super Regionals!
Abigail Whitam was live this morning previewing the matchup and what fans can expect.
After a 10-6 victory over the Little Rock Trojans in Game Seven of a Baton Rouge-hosted NCAA Regional, the LSU Tigers will play West Virginia this weekend in a Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU baseball will play the Mountaineers starting on Saturday at 1 p.m. The teams will then play another game at 5 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, a third game will be played on Monday, but the time of that potential tie-break game has not been set.
LSU and West Virginia's game on Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN and Sunday’s matchup will be on ESPN2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: LSU to face off against West Virginia in Super...
-
Expecting lower enrollment numbers, EBR School Board proposes budget tightening for 2026
-
BRPD recognizes four officers who caught escaped New Orleans inmate in Baton...
-
LSU AgCenter explains feral pig problem, how they're working to control population
-
Former Ascension Parish School System employee arrested for theft of over $10,000
Sports Video
-
Louisiana natives return home to suit up for the New Orleans Saints
-
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the...
-
High school football teams take on 7 on 7 summer league
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...