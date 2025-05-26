91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Love Impact Coalition putting on healthcare clinic

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, volunteers are putting on a healthcare clinic providing essential services for those who need them.

The Love Impact Coalition, partnering with ExxonMobil, is launching its first Free Clinic 2025. This one-day health initiative will be open to anyone, regardless of insurance, income or circumstance. 

The clinic will offer eye exams, prescription glasses, dental cleanings and extractions, physical exams, STI screenings, colon cancer screenings and more. 

Free Clinic 2025 will be at the River Center on Saturday, May 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Patients can enter on St. Louis Street and no appointment is necessary. 

