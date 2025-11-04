56°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic
BATON ROUGE — The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana is hosting its inaugural Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic this weekend.
The event, which will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Acadian Thruway campus of Baton Rouge Community College, will provide free legal assistance to eligible residents, helping remove barriers to jobs, housing and education.
Organizers for the event visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event's goals and how they hope to help people reenter society.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: Kip Holden made history as the first Black mayor...
-
Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues decades-long work of providing home repairs in...
-
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge...
-
Dick Cheney, one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents of...
-
Father of Kyren Lacy discusses mental health awareness