2une In Previews: Inaugural Fried Chicken Festival 5K Run/Walk in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The National Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans next month.

Along with the showcase of fried chicken from more than 40 restaurants, the event will also be hosting an inaugural 5K Run/Walk along the New Orleans lakefront.

The run/walk is planned as a balance to the indulgence inherent in the fried chicken fest.

Registration includes access to the festival's eateries and live music, with the possibility of cash prizes for top finishers and the largest group participating in the race. Register here!

Dominique Raby with To Go Miles visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more information about the event.