87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Historic church celebrates 160 years with Founder's Day events

2 hours 21 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 9:57 AM May 18, 2026 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin Lacomb

BATON ROUGE - Wesley United Methodist Church is marking 160 years of serving the Capital area with a Founders' Day celebration.

The Founders' Day Service is May 24 at 10 a.m. at 544 Government Street in Baton Rouge.

The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Robert of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Trending News

People looking for more information can contact the church office at 225-343-8421 or Dr. Joyce O'Rourke at 225-252-1736.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days