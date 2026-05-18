2une In Previews: Historic church celebrates 160 years with Founder's Day events

BATON ROUGE - Wesley United Methodist Church is marking 160 years of serving the Capital area with a Founders' Day celebration.

The Founders' Day Service is May 24 at 10 a.m. at 544 Government Street in Baton Rouge.

The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Robert of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church.

People looking for more information can contact the church office at 225-343-8421 or Dr. Joyce O'Rourke at 225-252-1736.