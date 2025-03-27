2une In Previews: Hazardous material collection day

63°
Hazardous material collection day

BATON ROUGE - On April 5, East Baton Rouge residents can take an opportunity to rid their homes of hazardous materials that may be difficult to dispose of on their own. 

The hazardous material collection day will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Touchdown Village on LSU's campus. EBR residents can bring their water and a valid state ID as well as their materials so they can be collected and safely disposed of. 

Some examples of common hazardous materials include aerosol cans, bleach, cooking oil and pool chemicals. You can find a full list of what will and won't be accepted here

