78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Freedom Week engages students in civic discussions about democracy, rights

1 hour 25 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, September 16 2025 Sep 16, 2025 September 16, 2025 7:22 AM September 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Public schools across the state are celebrating Freedom Week.

The Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools is hosting a plethora of Freedom Week events featuring state legislators.

"These celebrations provide elected officials with the opportunity to engage with students, highlighting the importance of freedom, civic responsibility and the democratic process," organizers said. 

Abigail Whitam, with 2une In, visited Great Hearts Harveston Charter School in Baton Rouge on Tuesday — Constitution Day — and spoke to Caroline Roemer, the executive director of the Louisiana Association of Charter Schools, about Freedom Week. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days