2une In Previews: Foundation for EBR Schools raising money to buy high school bands new uniforms

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Emily Soule and Studyville CEO Amanda Martin visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more information on a fundraiser to buy uniforms for high school bands with outdated uniforms or without uniforms entirely.

Martin started the donations with $25,000, calling the choice to donate a no-brainer.

"We have school students giving their heart and soul into marching bands, and they're wearing t-shirts," she said.

Soule said the school board should do everything it can to allow student musicians to be in outfits that match their talent, saying that they want to get all 11 high schools new uniforms by the end of the fundraiser, starting with Liberty and Glenn Oaks high schools, which do not have uniforms.

"It takes about, roughly, $40,000 per school to outfit the full band," Soule said about the Foundation for EBR Schools' effort. To outfit all high school bands in the district, it would take $484,000.

To donate, scan the QR code below: