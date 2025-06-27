2une In Previews: Flipp the Runway Barber and Beauty Expo

GONZALES - This weekend, head to the Gonzales Civic Center to enjoy an entertainment show centering around hair and beauty!

Flipp the Runway, a Barber and Beauty Expo, is being held from noon to 5 p.m. in Gonzales. There will be entertainment, barber and beauty battles, hair fashion, vendors and food trucks.

You can get tickets to the event here.