2une In Previews: District 5 Back 2 School Bash

BATON ROUGE — Councilman Darryl Hurst and Lillie Turner from Lillie’s Kitchen are getting ready for back to school season with the fourth annual District 5 Back 2 School Bash this weekend.

The event, which will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lillie’s Kitchen on Airline Highway, will give kids the chance to get free haircuts, school physicals, eye exams, uniforms and backpacks filled with school supplies.

Schools will also be present to greet their students and welcome them into the new year.

Hurst and Turner's husband Lee visited 2une In on Friday to preview the event.