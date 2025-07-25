80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: District 5 Back 2 School Bash

2 hours 50 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 6:19 AM July 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Councilman Darryl Hurst and Lillie Turner from Lillie’s Kitchen are getting ready for back to school season with the fourth annual District 5 Back 2 School Bash this weekend.

The event, which will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lillie’s Kitchen on Airline Highway, will give kids the chance to get free haircuts, school physicals, eye exams, uniforms and backpacks filled with school supplies.

Schools will also be present to greet their students and welcome them into the new year. 

Trending News

Hurst and Turner's husband Lee visited 2une In on Friday to preview the event.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days