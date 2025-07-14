80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Disaster Readiness Seminar

1 hour 59 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, July 14 2025 Jul 14, 2025 July 14, 2025 6:24 AM July 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Flooding in Livingston Parish during Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane season is here, and preparation is key. Tonight at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, officials will be there to ensure you and your family are safe before the next storm hits. 

The seminar, hosted by several officials including a representative from the Red Cross, Red Stick Ready and the mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will happen Monday night at 6 p.m..

Attendees can expect to learn how to prepare their home for severe weather, build an emergency kit and stay informed before, during and after a storm. 

Trending News

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live with Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr. Monday morning to preview the event. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days