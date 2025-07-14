2une In Previews: Disaster Readiness Seminar

Flooding in Livingston Parish during Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane season is here, and preparation is key. Tonight at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, officials will be there to ensure you and your family are safe before the next storm hits.

The seminar, hosted by several officials including a representative from the Red Cross, Red Stick Ready and the mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will happen Monday night at 6 p.m..

Attendees can expect to learn how to prepare their home for severe weather, build an emergency kit and stay informed before, during and after a storm.

2une In's Abigail Whitam was live with Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr. Monday morning to preview the event.