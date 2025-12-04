2une In Previews: Councilman Hurst, Cajun Navy hosting Angel Tree holiday giveaway this weekend

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE — Councilman Darryl Hurst, the United Cajun Navy and the Charles R. Kelly Community Center are hosting the fourth annual Holiday Angel Tree Pick-Up and Community Toy Giveaway this weekend.
The District 5 councilman said that the Angel Tree helps families that cannot afford gifts around the holidays keep the magic of Christmas alive with some help from the local community.
The event is put on each year to ensure every child has a great holiday season, Hurst's office said.
The Cajun Navy, in its second year of the event, donated more than 1,000 toys.
The event, hosted on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, will also give kids the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, write letters to the North Pole, make some Christmas crafts and pick up some toys and warm clothes for the holidays.
Hurst spoke to 2une In's Mia Monet on Thursday morning.
