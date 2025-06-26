87°
2une In Previews: Coach Bree's Skills Academy
BATON ROUGE - An upcoming basketball camp will teach attendees skills used on and off the court.
Coach Bree's Skills Academy runs from June 30 to July 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.
Coach Bree, the head basketball coach at Scotlandville Magnet, invites all age groups to come out and spruce up their fundamentals with a fun camp ahead.
2une In Previews: Coach Bree's Skills Academy
