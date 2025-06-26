87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Coach Bree's Skills Academy

1 hour 55 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 8:26 AM June 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An upcoming basketball camp will teach attendees skills used on and off the court. 

Coach Bree's Skills Academy runs from June 30 to July 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center. 

Trending News

Coach Bree, the head basketball coach at Scotlandville Magnet, invites all age groups to come out and spruce up their fundamentals with a fun camp ahead. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days