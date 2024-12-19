2une In Previews: Christmas Toy Giveaway with Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman

BATON ROUGE - Another toy giveaway is being hosted this Friday to help children in need this holiday season.

Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman as well as employees from the city-parish, Republic Services, Jacob's Engineering, the Baton Rouge Airport, and Metro Health are hosting the giveaway on Friday starting at 3 p.m..

The giveaway will be held at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center at 950 Lorri Burgess Avenue.