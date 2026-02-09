58°
2une In Previews: Christian Youth Theater's newest production, 'Shrek: The Musical,' comes to capital area

Monday, February 09 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Far Far Away is coming to the capital area this weekend! 

Christian Youth Theater Baton Rouge's newest production is "Shrek: The Musical," bringing the classic Dreamworks film to life on stage.

One of the performers, Chloe Yellot, who plays Princess Fiona, and CYT Artistic Director Tonja Rainey visited 2une In on Monday to discuss what audiences can expect from the show. 

The show opens Thursday at 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. show on Friday and two Saturday showings — one at 10 a.m. and another at 3 p.m. All of the performances will be at the Abundant Life Church on Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. 

For more information about tickets, click here.

