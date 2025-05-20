85°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 'Cats' at LSU's Shaver Theater
BATON ROUGE - Take your friends and family out for a magical night with this "purr-fect" show: Andrew Loyd Webber's "Cats" is coming to the capital city.
There will be a total of five performances with both evening and matinee performances, and it's a Jellicle ball you don't want to miss. Tickets on sale at cytbatonrouge.org, $19 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under.
Actors in the musical spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning about what went into the production and why you should be excited about the show!
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child drowns at community pool during graduation party, Zachary Police say
-
Lineup for country music festival coming to Ascension Parish in the fall
-
Police investigating homicide after body found in Baton Rouge apartment
-
Charlie's Place opening Baker location
-
Alleged drunk driver barrels into front of New Roads home