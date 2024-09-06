77°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Busy season for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
BATON ROUGE - September marks the start of a busy season for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre.
Trending News
2une In spoke with the theatre's new artistic director Jonna Cox about the events coming up in the next few months, including auditions for the annual production of the Nutcracker opening soon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU coach Brian Kelly: Decision on Mike the Tiger's presence in stadium...
-
Sugar Cane Classic stirs up excitement at Brusly and Port Allen High...
-
Man arrested for fatal February shooting off Plank Road
-
Baton Rouge Police searching for man who brought gun near Belaire Magnet...
-
Shooting at Highland Road apartment leaves one 15-year-old dead; another arrested for...