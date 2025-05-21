71°
2une In Previews: Bridging the Gap Community Resource Fair
BATON ROUGE - The Bridge Center for Hope is hosting an event to recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The 5th annual Bridging the Gap Resource Fair is being held on Friday, May 23 at the main library on Goodwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
This event offers an opportunity for the community to learn about the resources offered at the center. Additionally, they can learn about various agencies and organizations that offer critical services to deal with mental and behavioral health challenges.
Officials from the Bridge Center for Hope spoke on 2une In Wednesday morning about the event.
