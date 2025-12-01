54°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony celebrates holidays with variety of musical performances
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony is getting ready to celebrate the holidays with a December full of performances.
The symphony will be performing three Holiday Brass shows on Dec. 4 at St. Joseph Cathedral, Dec. 5 at The Mallory in St. Francisville and Dec. 7 at Houma's House and Gardens.
Later in the month at St. Joseph, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will be featured in a performance of Handel's famed oratorio "Messiah" on Dec. 11. Buy tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show here.
On Dec. 13 at the River Center Theatre, the orchestra will put on a medley of holiday favorites with "Home for the Holidays" at 2 p.m. Get tickets here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restaurant owner says theft of flowers showed the best and worst in...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes of I-10 westbound blocked past College Drive...
-
Lane Kiffin hire sparks excitement among LSU fans
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony celebrates holidays with variety of musical...
-
2une In Previews: Jefferson United Methodist Church's Christmas play depicts nativity in...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday
-
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach
-
Southern upsets Grambling in Bayou Classic
-
LSU gives up late touchdown in loss to Oklahoma