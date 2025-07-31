2une In Previews: A workshop to set children up for success

88°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Childhood Development Institute is hosting an event to set children up for success so they have control of their own narrative. 

The event, "Who Said You Can't Tell Your Success Story," is workshop being held Sunday, Aug. 3, at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard at 3 p.m.. 

Students will be compensated for attending the workshop and refreshments will be served. 

The CDI says the event will focus on good decision-making and how to avoid things that may send them down the wrong path. 

CDI officials spoke on 2une In Thursday morning about the event. 

