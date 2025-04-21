80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: 2025 Parade of Homes

1 hour 56 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 8:18 AM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Here in South Louisiana, we're no stranger to parades, but this one may be a little different than you're used to!

On April 26 and 27 and May 3 and 4, the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Parade of Homes to showcase innovations in architecture and design. 

New homes will be open for showcase. 

Trending News

For more information you can visit the HBAGBR's website here. Representatives from the Parade of Homes spoke one 2une In Monday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days