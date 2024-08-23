83°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 17th Annual Fete Rouge happening this weekend
BATON ROUGE- Friday evening, several Louisiana chefs are going to participate in the 17th Annual Fete Rouge cook-off contest.
"Fete Rouge through the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is the premier food and wine celebration for our great city," event board member Stephen Hightower said. "It's an incredible organization that raises money, one Fete at a time."
The contest will feature 30 different chefs from restaurants across the Baton Rouge area.
"You will not leave here hungry or thirsty by any means," Chef Jim Urdiales said. "It is absolutely a wide array of special restaurants throughout Baton Rouge, so this is going to be a great event."
Trending News
The event starts Friday at 7 p.m. at the L'auberge Casino. You can purchase your ticket here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seven-year-old hit, killed by school bus after getting off to go home
-
2une In Previews: 17th Annual Fete Rouge happening this weekend
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout
-
Expert weighs in after rare back-to-back murder acquittals in Baton Rouge court
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt inmate discusses prison conditions, deadly drug access behind...