2une In Preview: Yoga Studio 90 brings hot yoga to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — This weekend, a local yoga studio is hosting a free event to get the capital region feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

Yoga Studio 90 owner Brittney Robert said the event will be at the Municipal Oaks Pavilion on Government Street at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone looking to attend can register here.

Robert said the free community event previews and incorporates all of the studio's classes at their Denham location.

"We're excited to bring this to the community," Robert said.

She said that yoga's benefits are both physical and mental.

"You're gonna get your clarity and you're gonna get your strength work," Robert said, adding that the exercises are all in a hot yoga studio. "The heat has its major health benefits."

Yoga Studio 90 has studios in St. Francisville and Baton Rouge, with the Denham Springs location opening in August.