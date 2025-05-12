74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In discusses Louisiana tourism renaissance after Super Bowl success

2 hours 55 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, May 12 2025 May 12, 2025 May 12, 2025 12:46 PM May 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On the heels of Super Bowl LIX's success in the Big Easy, officials are talking about how Louisiana can keep the momentum and keep the state as a tourist destination. 

The success of Super Bowl LIX proved what statewide collaboration can achieve, delivering economic growth that benefits hotels, restaurants, and attractions far beyond New Orleans, officials with New Orleans & Company said. 

Trending News

You can wait the full interview with the company above for more information about how organizations are working to drive more tourist impact in the state. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days