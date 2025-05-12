74°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In discusses Louisiana tourism renaissance after Super Bowl success
BATON ROUGE - On the heels of Super Bowl LIX's success in the Big Easy, officials are talking about how Louisiana can keep the momentum and keep the state as a tourist destination.
The success of Super Bowl LIX proved what statewide collaboration can achieve, delivering economic growth that benefits hotels, restaurants, and attractions far beyond New Orleans, officials with New Orleans & Company said.
Trending News
You can wait the full interview with the company above for more information about how organizations are working to drive more tourist impact in the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen accused of killing Broadmoor High classmate pleads not guilty to all...
-
2une In discusses Louisiana tourism renaissance after Super Bowl success
-
FDA will allow three new color additives made from minerals, algae and...
-
Almost there! Addis American Idol contestant sings Princess & The Frog song...
-
West Feliciana High School women win 4A State title for track &...