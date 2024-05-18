73°
Latest Weather Blog
2MAD: Singing the praises of University Lab School Choir as they perform at Carnegie Hall
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon spotlights University Lab High School's choir as they participated in the National Youth Honors Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Trending News
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community, send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tornado debris detected on radar in St. James Parish on Thursday Night
-
Romeville area damage from likely twister
-
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-1 to start last regular season series
-
How is the USS Kidd doing? Check out her new digs!
-
Baker charter school searched in financial, records crimes investigation