2MAD: Singing the praises of University Lab School Choir as they perform at Carnegie Hall

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon spotlights University Lab High School's choir as they participated in the National Youth Honors Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

