92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

29-year-old shot, killed in Monday night shooting off Plank Road

25 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, June 13 2023 Jun 13, 2023 June 13, 2023 1:16 PM June 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed they were investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night and left a 29-year-old dead. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Donte Tate was shot on Paige Street off Plank Road shortly before 10 p.m.. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Tate was reportedly standing in front of a store when he was shot. No further information was released regarding what led to the shooting. 

No suspect or motive was immediately clear.

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days