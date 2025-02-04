25 Baton Rouge students going to New Orleans to participate in Super Bowl week activities

BATON ROUGE — Twenty-five high school students from Baton Rouge are heading to New Orleans on Wednesday and Thursday to participate in multiple Super Bowl week activities as part of a youth mentoring mission put on by the National Police Athletics/Activities League.

"National PAL is an organization where law enforcement officers work with youth on a daily basis to help them navigate through life's difficult challenges and changes. It's where officers get a chance to actually give back to the community by working hand-in-hand," CEO Christopher Hill said.

PAL used to be all about helping kids with activities centered around sports. Now, it includes activities that also help kids who want to enter other fields like social media influencers or careers in criminal justice.

One of National PAL's nearly 300 chapters worldwide is a program run by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

"(We) build our relationship and let them know, that we're here to protect and to serve. Building that relationship, and knowing that they have, and if they have issues, they can come to law enforcement," BRPD spokesperson Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

The 25 students are from GEO Next Generation and Collegiate Baton Rouge high schools and will be going with leaders from the Baton Rouge BRidge Agency Inc., an educational nonprofit.

"We're gonna actually get in on some of their technology skills around AV (audio-visual) work and help with that. We found out some kids wanted to be influencers, so we're gonna help them to do some interviews with some of the athletes," Hill said.

One of the students wants to be an attorney and has the opportunity to meet several people from the legal department of New Orleans during the trip.

"My career aspiration is to be a criminal defense attorney. I have over $600,000 in scholarships. I'm close to a million," GEO senior Dantasia Davis.

The students say they are grateful to BRidge and National PAL for providing them with this opportunity.

"This program has really helped me become a better person and learn how to speak up for myself and say when I need help," GEO student Jazyra Bell said.

National PAL has several former "PAL Kids" playing in this year's Super Bowl including Eagles players Brandon Graham and Mekhi Becton.