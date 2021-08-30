22 barges loose in Mississippi River near St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH - Multiple barges have broken loose from their moorings due to hurricane conditions and are now floating down the Mississippi River.

WWL-TV cited St. Bernard Parish officials saying Sunday night that 22 barges are currently loose on the river and could potentially cause structural damage to oil refineries or the parish water system.

Two other boats, including the Chalmette Ferry, were also free-floating the Mississippi River earlier Sunday but were both retrieved.