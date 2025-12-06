48°
Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old Southern student allegedly killed by burglars during break-in along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old Southern student was killed in a possible home invasion along Scenic Highway on Wednesday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Donovan Pugh was shot and killed at a home along Scenic near 78th Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Investigators believe burglars killed Pugh during a break-in.
Southern University said Pugh was a sophomore from New Orleans studying criminal justice.
Trending News
BRPD did not disclose additional information about the shooting. Anyone with information about Pugh's death should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents awoken by trucks, vibrations in Addis
-
'It is a lot of money': Cedarcrest Baptist's Breakfast with Santa signs...
-
Louisiana State Police celebrates the graduation of Cadet Class 107
-
Baton Rouge woman arrested for allegedly abandoning two young children at a...
-
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production...
Sports Video
-
Local high school teams compete in state semifinals
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent