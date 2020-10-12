76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

21-year-old Baker man killed in crash on Airline Highway

2 hours 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, October 12 2020 Oct 12, 2020 October 12, 2020 9:27 PM October 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Airline Hwy. Sunday night.

21-year-old Caleb Nathan Epps of Baker died at the scene.

Around 9:50 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 5600 of Airline Hwy near McClelland Drive where Epps was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 northbound on Airline Hwy.

Epps crashed into the rear of a 2011 International semi-truck with a trailer attached as it was attempting to make a right turn into a parking lot.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days