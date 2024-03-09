59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2024 Cajun Classic attracts worldwide wheelchair tennis athletes

1 day 9 hours 20 minutes ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 11:13 AM March 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Athletes from around the world gathered in the capital city for a six-day tournament featuring 90-plus wheelchair tennis players. 

The Cajun Classic is a "Super Series" level event, just one step below the Grand Slams. There are only four Super Series events in the world and only one in the United States: the Cajun Classic at the Manship YMCA. 

Top athletes from multiple countries such as Japan, Great Britain, Argentina, South Africa and more will be in attendance. 

Play runs through Mar. 10. Admission is free, and matches begin at 9 a.m. each day and run until the evening when all matches are finished. 

For more information on the Cajun Classic and the Wheelchair Tennis Association, visit its website here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days