2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras parade schedule

NEW ORLEANS - It's the big day—Fat Tuesday—and you already know the Big Easy has a packed schedule for all paradegoers.

Parades will be rolling out starting bright and early at 8 a.m. and will roll through 2 p.m..

WBRZ's Mia Monet is in the hot seat, returning to her hometown to cover the biggest day of the year in southern Louisiana.

The parade schedule is below:

- Krewe of Zulu (8 a.m. Uptown)

- Krewe of Rex (11 a.m. Uptown)

- Krewe of Elks Orleans (Follows Rex)

- Krewe of Crescent City (Follows Krewe of Elks Orleans)

- Krewe of Argus (12 p.m. Metairie)

- Krewe of Elks Jefferson (Follows Argus in Metairie)

- Krewe of Jefferson (Krewe of Elks Jefferson)

- Covington Lions Club (10 a.m. Covington)

- Krewe of Covington (Follows Covington Lions Clubs)

- Krewe de Bonne Terre (11 a.m. Houma)

- Krewe of Houmas (1 p.m. Houma)

- Krewe of Kajuns (Follows Krewe of Houmas)

- Krewe of Chahta (1 p.m. Lacombe)

- Krewe of Folsom (2 p.m. Folsom)

- Krewe of M.A.C (Gramercy 2 p.m.)