20 people rescued, 1 person still stranded on tram car in New Mexico

Photo: ACDC

ALBUQUERQUE - Twenty people have been rescued, and one person is still stranded in a tram car that became stuck at 2 a.m. Sunday due to icy conditions.

ABC reported the rescued passengers were evacuated from two gondolas via helicopter in an operation by Bernalillo County first responders.

After a coordinated effort between BCFD, BCSO, NM State Police, and NM Search & Rescue Teams, we are happy to report that the 20 people have been rescued from Gondola 2. Gondola 1 still has one employee and we are actively working are rescue plan. — BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) January 1, 2022

The person who is still stuck is an employee from Sandia Peak Tramway.