#20 LSU 34 vs. Vanderbilt 7 | 4th Quarter
NASHVILLE, Tn. - The #20 LSU Tigers are going against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
This is the Tigers first away game of the season.
Ready to go in Nashville!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2020
?? https://t.co/sIS3fUH6AB pic.twitter.com/61WpkjSNkQ
Here Come The Tigers! pic.twitter.com/9mCXUTjmMz— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2020
3 & Out... ? pic.twitter.com/gscanuPEwk— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2020
OH BABY!!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Brennan ?? Kirklin pic.twitter.com/lHX77PhzOX
We're up 7-0 in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/bEAOzCCysV— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
The big men leading Kirklin to the house ??— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
?? https://t.co/sts0sl1u9y pic.twitter.com/Pq5modxlSH
Last Man Standing pic.twitter.com/2u3DmxAwa5— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
The Tigers are up 14-0 @MylesBrennan 8-11, 116 Yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/nD11DcUgwA— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Throw it to 6— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
??https://t.co/sts0sl1u9y pic.twitter.com/LA5R90eTY1
Brennan ?? Marshall— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS pic.twitter.com/1qq3NM8zkk
Terrace AGAIN to lead 21-7 pic.twitter.com/W6p6EbHNiv— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Up at halftime— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Our ball to start the second half. pic.twitter.com/sZ7BL7TH9u
By The Numbers at the Half pic.twitter.com/UyTFX2nRZK— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Two grabs.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 4, 2020
Two TDs.@LSUfootball's @Terracemjr ?? pic.twitter.com/3eav3BWpAB
York from 31 yards out! It's a 27-7 LSU lead. pic.twitter.com/mxujSoI0NY— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Sneaky...— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Brennan ?? Kirklin
Touchdown. Tigers. pic.twitter.com/xtfTDSJhgh
The FLEA FLICKER— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
Two toes in for the TD!
??https://t.co/sts0sl1u9y pic.twitter.com/enoqBc4DC9
One. Quarter. Left. pic.twitter.com/iqPwLQcMFZ— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020
