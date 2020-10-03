#20 LSU 34 vs. Vanderbilt 7 | 4th Quarter

NASHVILLE, Tn. - The #20 LSU Tigers are going against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

This is the Tigers first away game of the season.

Here Come The Tigers! pic.twitter.com/9mCXUTjmMz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2020

OH BABY!!

Brennan ?? Kirklin pic.twitter.com/lHX77PhzOX — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

The big men leading Kirklin to the house ??



?? https://t.co/sts0sl1u9y pic.twitter.com/Pq5modxlSH — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

Last Man Standing pic.twitter.com/2u3DmxAwa5 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

The Tigers are up 14-0 @MylesBrennan 8-11, 116 Yards, 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/nD11DcUgwA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

Brennan ?? Marshall



TOUCHDOWN TIGERS pic.twitter.com/1qq3NM8zkk — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

Terrace AGAIN to lead 21-7 pic.twitter.com/W6p6EbHNiv — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

Up at halftime



Our ball to start the second half. pic.twitter.com/sZ7BL7TH9u — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

By The Numbers at the Half pic.twitter.com/UyTFX2nRZK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020

York from 31 yards out! It's a 27-7 LSU lead. pic.twitter.com/mxujSoI0NY — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 4, 2020